BSF seizes 5.3kg heroin in Abohar

punjab Updated: Apr 07, 2017 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Border Security Force

BSF personnel with seized contraband in Abohar sector.(HT Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have seized 5.3 kg of heroin in the area falling under the Joga Fauja Singh check post, in the Abohar sector on Wednesday midnight. The seizure was made by troops of 2 Battalion of the BSF.

Around 3.30 am, an ambush party observed suspicious movement of Pakistani smugglers near the international border, who were approaching the border security fence.

The troops challenged them to stop, but the smugglers started running back.

The troops then opened fire to stop them from fleeing. However, they managed to escape taking advantage of darkness, wheat crop and undulating ground. During search, five packets (weighing 5.3kg) of contraband, suspected to be heroin, were recovered from near the fence.

