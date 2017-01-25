 BSF recovers 2 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore in Ferozepur | punjab$jalandhar | Hindustan Times
BSF recovers 2 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore in Ferozepur

Updated: Jan 25, 2017 09:49 IST
This year, about 8.9 kg heroin has been recovered by the force from the border area, official said.(HT Representative Image)

The BSF on Wednesday seized 2 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 10 crore in international market, packed in two plastic bottles near Kalash Border Out Post in Ferozepur sector of Punjab.

“Jawans posted at the out post during a search operation along the International Border found the two bottles each carrying 1 kg of heroin,” BSF Punjab Frontier IG Mukul Goel said.

He said the heroin seized is worth around Rs 10 crore in the international market.

This year, about 8.9 kg heroin has been recovered by the force from the border area, Goel said.

