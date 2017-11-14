Burail jail: Seven prisoners in dock for misbehaviour with women cops, inmates

Seven inmates of the Burail jail face a fresh trial after their repeated misbehaviour made a sub-inspector file a criminal complaint against them.

Ashu, Mohammad Irfan, Tej Partap, Sahil, Rohit, Vikas and Akash Kumar, who are lodged in jail in cases of dacoity and snatching, were being taken back to jail from the district courts in Sector 43 when they allegedly used abusive language in the police vehicle on October 20.

According to the complaint, they also made obscene gestures at women prisoners in another police vehicle, upon which three women constables raised the alarm.

However, the accused went on to abuse the women cops too besides making obscene gestures. One of the constables complained to sub-inspector Raghuvir Singh, deputed at the courts complex, who then lodged a formal complaint in court on October 21.

Police even filed a chargesheet soon after the matter was heard in court. Police deposed in court that the seven accused had been involved in such acts before as well.

After arguments on Monday, the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Akshdeep Mahajan framed charges against the seven under Sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Indian Penal Code. The matter will now come up for hearing on Wednesday for recording of evidence.