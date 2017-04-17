Bus carrying pilgrims overturns near Pathankot; 1 dead, 12 hurt

One person was killed and over a dozen people were injured as a tourist bus carrying pilgrims from Katra overturned after hitting a road divider on the Pathankot-Jalandhar highway on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bhoora Ram Acharya, a Rajasthan resident. The accident took place near Nangalbhoor.

As per information, the pilgrims, who belonged to New Delhi, Rajasthan and Ghaziabad, had to break window panes to come out of the bus.

The bus driver fled after the accident. The pilgrims alleged that they had asked the driver to slow down the vehicle but the latter didn’t pay any heed.

The injured were rushed to the local civil hospital.