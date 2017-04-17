 Bus carrying pilgrims overturns near Pathankot; 1 dead, 12 hurt | punjab$amritsar | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Bus carrying pilgrims overturns near Pathankot; 1 dead, 12 hurt

punjab Updated: Apr 17, 2017 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent

Cops at the accident spot on Pathankot-Jalandhar highway on Sunday.(HT Photo)

One person was killed and over a dozen people were injured as a tourist bus carrying pilgrims from Katra overturned after hitting a road divider on the Pathankot-Jalandhar highway on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bhoora Ram Acharya, a Rajasthan resident. The accident took place near Nangalbhoor.

As per information, the pilgrims, who belonged to New Delhi, Rajasthan and Ghaziabad, had to break window panes to come out of the bus.

The bus driver fled after the accident. The pilgrims alleged that they had asked the driver to slow down the vehicle but the latter didn’t pay any heed.

The injured were rushed to the local civil hospital.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you