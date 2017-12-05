Bus driver ‘fails’ driving test: CAT tells Chandigarh Transport Undertaking to keep vacancy for him

He had been driving the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses for the past six months when he ‘failed’ the driving test in July 2016.

He continues with the same even now but could not get a regular appointment in CTU.

Perplexed as to how a person — who was already driving a bus — failed in the test and how he was allowed to drive a public transport vehicle if he had failed, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has now asked and told the CTU to keep one post vacant till it decides on the plea of Paramjeet Singh, the driver in question.

A resident of Rupnagar, Paramjeet had approached CAT after he did not find his name in the list of selected candidates announced by the CTU in September 2016.

He had approached the tribunal in October 2016 after he did not get satisfactory answer as to how he failed in driving test.

The 114 posts of drivers in question were advertised in 2015. Singh had cleared the written test and then appeared for the driving test in July 2016 which he could not pass.