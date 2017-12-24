Buy duty-free goods by February-end at Chandigarh airport

Ending the long wait of international travellers, duty-free shops will open at Chandigarh International Airport by the end of February next year.

Duty-free shops are retail outlets that are exempt from national taxes and duties. However, goods are sold only to international passengers and a copy of the passport is sought for billing. As firms operating these outlets purchase the goods directly from the international manufacturers, the buyer can be assured of getting original products.

Most sought-after Liquor and wine brands are the most sought-after.

In India, there is 150% import duty on international liquor brands, which is waived at these outlets.

Cigarettes and cigars, which have 200% duty, are also in demand.

Travellers are entitled to buy a limited quantity, which varies from country to country.

For example, on landing here, a passenger can carry along 2 litres of wine or liquor, 100 sticks of cigarette or 50 cigars.

Upendra Arora, an official of the global firm Flemingo that last month got the contract to open these outlets, said the airport authorities allotted them space for construction about a fortnight ago.

“Our design work is getting ready. The construction will begin by the first week of January and we are very confident to opening the outlets by February-end,” he said.

At both departure, arrival

The outlets will be opened in both departure and arrival areas of the airport so that all inbound and outbound travellers can buy the goods. “There is always the risk of increasing the weight of hand baggage while travellings, so it is good to have the same shopping facilities at the final destination,” said a Flemingo official.

To begin with, a range of liquor, tobacco, perfumes, chocolate and other lifestyle items will be available. Later, the firm will add more products based on demand and customer feedback.

The rates will be “competitive” for the advantage of the passengers, said the official.

Airport chief executive officer Suneel Dutt said the duty-free shops will enhance the travelling experience of passengers. “We are trying our level best to provide more passenger-centric facilities along with new flights at the airport,” he said.

Currently, the airport has daily flight to Dubai, a Bangkok flight that is four days a week and thrice-a-week Sharjah flight. On an average, 350-400 passengers travel on these flights every day. The headcount will increase with starting of more international flights.