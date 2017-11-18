Café owner carjacked at gunpoint near Sidhu’s residence in Amritsar

A cafeteria owner was robbed of his car at gunpoint from outside his residence here on Saturday morning.

Victim Parwinder Singh, who lives in Amritsar’s Holy City colony, the same place where Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu resides, had returned home after dropping off his wife near Hall Gate when three men allegedly attacked him outside his house.

In his complaint, Singh said the miscreants pointed a gun at him and snatched his car keys. When the car initially didn’t start, they forced the victim inside the vehicle and drove safely despite security at the gate, said police, adding, they dropped Singh near Verka plant and fled with car and his mobile phone.

They, however, handed over car papers to the victim before dropping him.

After returning home, the victim informed police, following which, senior police officials, including Amritsar police commissioner SS Srivastava, ADCP Lakhbir Singh and others, reached the spot.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-II) Lakhbir Singh said, “It is not a case of kidnapping. The accused wanted to snatch his car. We have registered a case of carjacking and the investigation is on.”

A case has been registered against unidentified persons at cantonment police station in Amritsar.

The victim, who runs a cafeteria inside Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has claimed that the two men out of three were masked. “Though Parwinder has claimed that he couldn’t see the men properly, but we will still try to identify them through a sketch,” said a senior police official.

NO CCTV AT THE COLONY GATE

While police managed to procure the CCTV footage of the incident, its quality was not up to mark. Police sources added that no camera was installed at the only entry gate of the colony.

“Since VIPs live in this colony, it came as a shock that no camera was installed at the gate. Moreover, if security guards were alert, the incident could have been avoided,” said a senior police official.

Security guards, however, said that residents at times object if they stop them or their guests for checking.