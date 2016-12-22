Call centre staff gangrape: Police to seek further remand of Wasim

Even after nine days, local police is clueless about the whereabouts of the second accused who allegedly gangraped a 21-year-old girl, along with an auto-rickshaw driver at a knife point on December 12.

After the arrest of Wasim Malik, auto-rickshaw driver, police is now preparing the sketch of the second accused, claimed sources.

Malik was held after victim first identified him in a photograph. She later identified the accused before the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), East.

Sources in the department said, “The girl immediately felt unconscious when she first saw the picture of the accused. She was in sheer trauma.”

UT SP, Navdeep Brar, said, “Wasim hasn’t given details of the other accused and tomorrow we will seek his further remand from the court.”

DIRECTIONS POST NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE HELPED NAB WASIM SAYS POLICE

Post the horrific Nirbhaya rape case, which shook the nation four years ago, guidelines were issued by the government mandating the identification of the public transport drivers with the concerned department.

“Those guidelines by the government helped in nabbing the accused. We had the list of registered auto-rickshaw drivers and thus we could show the photographs to the victim,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that not all three-wheelers which ply in the city are registered. “Only 5,500 three-wheelers are registered in Chandigarh but large number of three-wheelers ferry passengers in the city which are unregistered. That becomes a major problem in such investigations,” an officer added.

A week after a 21-year-old woman was gangraped by two men at knifepoint in a forest area of Sector 29, the family of the victim shifted from their rented accommodation on Sunday.

On December 12, after finishing her work, the victim hired an auto-rickshaw from the Piccadily Chowk (Sector 21/22/34/35) for home at 7:58pm. She stated that a man was already sitting in the three-wheeler and the driver stopped the vehicle at an isolated place in Sector 29, pretending as if something has gone wrong. As she sat there unsuspecting, the driver pounced at her and covered her mouth with his hands, pulled her out of the auto-rickshaw and raped her in the forest nearby.