Call centre staff gangrape: Stigma forces victim’s family to shift residence

A week after a 21-year-old woman was gangraped by two men at knifepoint in a forest area of Sector 29, the family of the victim shifted from their rented accommodation on Sunday.

Traumatised by the heinous incident, elder brother of the victim, who was reluctant to talk, after much insistence told HT, “Aise log society me hone hi nahin chahiye...mar kyun nahin jaate, app maar sakte ho unhein? (Such people should not exist and should die. Can you kill them?)”

When the HT team contacted the victim over the phone, there was a stoic silence. After a long pause, she said, “Mama se bat karlo please...mein nahin bol sakti kuchh (Talk to my mother...I can’t say anything).” Then her brother came on the phone. He was angry and refused to share anything, saying “it won’t change anything”. “At least cameras should be functional in the city to ensure women safety. Such people (rapists) should not exist at all,” he said. He, however, expressed satisfaction over the police investigations.

Earlier the victim, a BA student, in her statement to the police claimed that accused had claimed that their target was to rape 1,000 women. She had said that the accused duo, auto-rickshaw operator Wasim Malik and his accomplice, told her to remain quiet else she will make her go through the horror that the victim of the Delhi’s infamous December 16 gangrape incident had experienced. She stated that the accused shot her video and allowed her to leave the spot after half an hour. They threatened to spoil her reputation by uploading her video on the internet in case she revealed the incident to anyone.

ACCUSED SEND TO POLICE REMAND

A local court on Tuesday sent the main accused, Wasim Malik, to two days police remand. Police had sought seven-day remand of the accused, saying Malik needed to be taken to Saharanpur, UP, to know the whereabouts of his accomplice .

Meanwhile, kin of Wasim claimed he was innocent as he was with the family at the time of crime he was being linked to. Police sources said phone of the accused was not functional at the time of the crime, making it difficult to establish his location.

On December 12, after finishing her work, the victim hired an auto-rickshaw from the Piccadily Chowk (Sector 21/22/34/35) for home at 7:58pm. She stated that a man was already sitting in the three-wheeler and the driver stopped the vehicle at an isolated place in Sector 29, pretending as if something as gone wrong.

As she sat there unsuspecting, the driver pounced at her and covered her mouth with his hands, pulled her out of the autorickshaw and raped her in the forest nearby.