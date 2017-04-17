Canada’s minister Harjit Sajjan announces his departure to India on social media

Amid ‘Khalistai’ row, Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan announces his departure to India.

Sajjan has posted a video on his social media accounts in which he announces his departure. In the video, he asks people to follow him on Facebook and Twitter as he is visiting India for the first time as a Canadian minister. He also says that he will be giving updates along way on his trip to India and asks people to follow him.

Follow my first trip to India as MND here on Twitter, and on Facebook (https://t.co/kxx0pj4bZF) and Instagram (https://t.co/STu5t1NBVB) 🇨🇦🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fkbZX4v9FM — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) April 16, 2017

Sajjan, who is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday, will go ahead with his Punjab visit as per the plan and will remain focused on “strengthening ties between Canada and India”.

“My trip to India is focused on strengthening bilateral relationship between the two nations and deepening collaboration in defence and security, innovation, culture, and trade,” Sajjan responded to HT query emailed to him on Thursday evening.

He will be the fifth Canadian minister to be in India just this year, and the eighth within the span of only nine months, upping the intensity of the bilateral dialogue process.