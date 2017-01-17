 Capt Amarinder files nomination papers from Patiala seat | punjab$patiala | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Capt Amarinder files nomination papers from Patiala seat

Punjab Election 2017 Updated: Jan 17, 2017 17:44 IST
PTI, Patiala
Highlight Story

Captain Amarinder Singh filing his nomination papers from the Patiala constituency for February 4 Punjab polls, on Tuesday .(Bharat Bhushan /H)

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Patiala constituency for the February 4 Punjab assembly election.

Accompanied by his wife and the present Patiala MLA Preneet Kaur and other family members he went to the office of the sub-divisional magistrate and filed his nomination papers.

Earlier, 74-year-old Amarinder stopped en route to offer prayers and take blessings at the gurdwara and temple at Burj Baba Ala Singh at the historic Qila Mubarak of his ancestral home, followed by the Kali Mata Mandir, built by his family, as well as Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.

After filing the papers, he embarked on a roadshow through his home town.

Amarinder will also file his papers from Lambi tomorrow, the other seat from which he is contesting the assembly polls.

At Lambi, he is taking chief minister Parkash Singh Badal head-on in what he himself as dubbed the grandfather of all battles.

Talking to media persons after filing his nomination, Amarinder said he was determined to defeat Badal from Lambi in order to teach a “lesson” to all future chief ministers allegedly misusing their powers for personal and family gains.

He ruled out any serious challenge to him from General J J Singh, the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for Patiala seat.

tags

more from Punjab-Election-2017

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<