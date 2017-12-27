Capt pays obeisance, abstains from politicking; mag hailing Burhan Wani on sale at Shaheedi Jor Mela Day 2

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on the second day of three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela on Tuesday.

Amarinder, who was accompanied with battery of Congress MLAs and workers, abstained himself for giving any political statement.

The chief minister announced the creation of a new sub-tehsil at Chanarthal, 25km from here, comprising 55 villages of Fatehgarh Sahib subdivision, besides announcing a new bus stand for Sirhind, which will be constructed by the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC).

Addressing the media, Amarinder said the government has sanctioned Rs 5.71 crore for the lining of the Sirhind choe in Fatehgarh Sahib town.

He said the government has chalked out a plan for the development sites of historical importance to give a boot to tourism in the Fatehgarh Sahib-Sirhind area. “For the new national highway from Patiala to Panyali (on the Rupnagar-Phagwara road) via Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib-Bassi Pathana-Morinda, the proposal had already been submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to name road as Mata Gujri Marg,” he said.

However, he refused to answer any political questions, saying he had only come to pay his respects in the memory of the chotte sahibzadas—Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh and the mother of the 10th Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri.

Amarinder was also honoured with a “siropa” at the gurdwara. He also partook of langar.

Prominent among those present on occasion were cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and MLAs Kuljit Nagra, Balbir Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Angad Singh, Chadhuary Balbir Lal, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Amrik Dhillon, Hardyal Singh Kamboj, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Gurpreet Singh GP and Kuldeep Singh Vaid.

MAGAZINE HAILING BURHAN WANI ON SALE

A magazine ‘Vangaar’ featuring slain militant Burhan Wani of the Hizbul Mujahideen, describing him as “hero of freedom of Kashmir” on its cover was on sale at the Jor Mela. Moreover, people at various stalls hailed Jagtar Singh Hawara, assassin of former CM Beant Singh, as a hero of the Sikhs.

Reacting to such reports, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the police would look into the matter if there was any anti-national activity.