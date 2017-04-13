Capt Amarinder skips Baisakhi rally at Talwandi Sabo due to ‘swollen ankle’

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder on Thursday skipped the Baisakhi rally at Talwandi Sabo due to his “swollen ankle”. Senior Congressman Lal Singh and finance minister Manpreet Badal will preside over the event in the Captain’s absence.

At the event, Congress will celebrate formation of its government in Punjab during the Baisakhi fair. The political conferences during the event will also test how aggressively the opposition — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — can take on chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s show of strength.

While Congress will announce his government’s road map to revive the state’s economy, the day will be as significant for finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal to portray himself as the undisputed leader of Malwa after winning the Bathinda assembly seat.

Both the AAP and SAD are also expected to raise the issue of farm loan waiver and corner Congress on its poll promise to create a drug-free Punjab within a month.

Congress workers were busy on Wednesday setting up a large stage to accommodate about 300 delegates, including ministers, legislators and other party leaders.

Congress leaders and police officials inspecting preparations for the rally (HT Photo)

Former MLAs Ajit Inder Singh Mofar and Darshan Singh Kotfatta and Captain’s other confidants including Rampura Phul MLA Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Khushbaaz Jatana are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a massive crowd at the conference.

“Our teams are visiting far-flung areas in entire Malwa region (to bring in crowds) for Thursday’s event,” Captain Sandeep Sandhu, officer on special duty in the CM’s office, told HT.