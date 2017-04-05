Punjab govt to tie up with Ola, Uber to provide taxis to jobless youth

The state government will tie up with major cab operators such as Ola, Uber to provide taxis to jobless youth.

The Congress, in its poll manifesto, had promised to provide one lakh taxis, commercial light commercial vehicles and other vehicles every year to jobless youth at subsidised rates under the ‘Apni Gaddi Apna Rozgar’ scheme.

No collateral would be required for the loan which the youth would need to repay in five years.

The new draft transport policy, likely to be announced within two weeks, will also “end the monopoly” of a few in the public transport system and open up permits for jobless youth.

In Punjab, private players have a significant presence in the transport sector. The Badal family, which ruled the state before Congress came to power, are learnt to be among the top private players in the transport sector.

Read more

Under the policy, the 22 district transport offices will be restructured and allotment of permits will be made transparent. It will affect 750 private bus route permits, 1840 extensions beyond 24 km of original routes and 6700 mini bus permits.

In a review meeting of the transport department chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, a slew of initiatives were deliberated upon, including overhaul of the four RTA offices at Patiala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Bathinda.

Other than examining the existing permits and their legality, the new transport policy, to be drafted through statewide consultations among various stakeholders, will seek to create a level-playing field for private players.

The new policy will be framed by May 15, 2017 as directed by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The applications for driving licences will go online with web-based SAARTHI of National Informatics Centre and VAAHAN for registration of vehicles.

Finance minister Manpreet Badal suggested introduction of a fleet of integrated coaches of elite buses to be operated on premier inter-city roads to end the monopoly of private operators on these routes. He also suggested installation of CCTV cameras in buses to enhance travel safety.

He also expressed concern at disparity in registration fee between Punjab and neighbouring states, causing private vehicle owners to opt for registration of their vehicles in other states. The officials said the disparity will end once GST comes into force.

Amarinder directed the department officials to professionalise the registration as well as license issuance and renewal services, apart from making the motor vehicle authorities more accountable by bringing them under the ambit of the sub divisional magistrates.

In the offing

Overhaul of the four RTA offices at Patiala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Bathinda.

Other than examining the existing permits and their legality, the new transport policy will seek to create a level-playing field for private players.

The applications for driving licences will go online with web-based SAARTHI of National Informatics Centre and VAAHAN for registration of vehicles.

Manpreet Badal has proposed a fleet of integrated coaches of elite buses on premier inter-city roads to end the monopoly of private operators on these routes.