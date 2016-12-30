Captain Amarinder challenges Kejriwal for a debate over serious issues

A day after a war of words with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday challenged the Delhi chief minister to come out for an open debate with him on all substantive issues relating to the state.

In a statement, Amarinder alleged that Kejriwal is just indulging in cheap and undignified gimmickry out of sheer frustration in the face of imminent defeat in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Accusing him of eyeing the state’s chief ministerial post, Capt asked Kejriwal to declare the name of his party’s CM candidate, saying the people of Punjab wanted to know who they were voting for.

Kejriwal, in the forlorn hope of his party winning the assembly polls, was waiting to take over the CM’s post, he said while adding that this was the reason behind his refusal to announce the AAP’s CM face in Punjab even as he had named the party’s Goa CM candidate.

Citing the large number of AAP posters in Delhi showcasing deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Amarinder said this clearly indicated that Kejriwal had no interest in carrying on as Delhi CM as he had his sights set on heading the government of the larger state of Punjab.

Dismissing Kejriwal’s “frivolous” allegations on the Congress promise to give one job per family, Amarinder said the people of Punjab were aware of his commitment to fulfilling all his promises and asked the AAP leader to leave it to him to decide the modalities of giving jobs to the youth of the state.