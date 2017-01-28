Captain attacks ‘OSD culture’, Sidhu slams Kejriwal in Jalalabad

“Main babe nu soot kar rehan Lambi ch, ’te eh Bittu karega number 2 pagal nu Jalalabad ch.” Seeking to underline his aggression, Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh said this at least five times at the party rally in Jalalabad that he will “set right the old man (CM Parkash Singh Badal)” in Lambi segment while Ravneet Singh Bittu will do the same to “the crazy number two” (referring to deputy CM and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal) in Jalalabad.

He also hit out at the SAD’s style of functioning, referring specifically to Sukhbir’s officer on special duty (OSD) Satinderjit Singh Manta who has been operating in Jalalabad and is also seen as the reason behind Ghubaya clan shifting allegiances to the Congress. “There’s a Manta here, many Mantas elsewhere, and similar characters in Lambi too. We will end this culture.”

Playing the secularism card, he blamed the Badals for the series of sacrilege incidents “across all religions” and vowed to jail them for it. He took a dig at AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann: “What is his background? What is his training? That he tells jokes? These topiyanwale (cap-wearers, read AAP) have no experience. This is not the time to experiment with people like (Arvind) Kejriwal, who is ‘meesna’ (wily) like Badal.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu addressing a rally on Saturday. (Anil Dayal/HT Photo)

Earlier, describing Amarinder as the chief-minister-to-be, Congress star campaigner and Amritsar East candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu said that while Kejriwal had offered him the deputy CM’s chair and a ticket to his wife former BJP MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu), “I asked him: Who will be the CM?” He said Kejriwal wanted to operate the state through a remote control. About the SAD, he said, “They will distribute up to ₹0,000 a vote! Do not sell your dignity.”

He predicted that the Badals will end up in jail “just like the Chautalas (of Haryana) whom they seek to emulate”.