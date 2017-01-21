Captain wins Lambi battle ‘virtually’, IPAC accuses SAD of copying video

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release Raees is already making waves in poll-bound Punjab.

The movie, set to be released on January 25, has inspired the makeover of state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab’s very own gladiator.

A meme made by the social media team of party poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) shows Amarinder’s face superimposed on action hero Akshay Kumar of Khiladi 786, single-handedly taking on chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son and deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The 27-second video has the background score of Raees and ends with Shah Rukh’s dialogue, “Aa raha hoon (I am coming).” The destination is Lambi and date January 18, the day Amarinder filed his nomination papers against Badal.

IPAC’s Rishiraj Singh says the video was made by a social media volunteer to highlight the Lambi battle and show that one Amarinder can take on three rivals.

The IPAC is crying copycat as a same meme with Sukhbir superimposed on Akshay’s face doing leg punches against Amarinder, Kejriwal and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, is now doing the rounds on social media. The SAD’s meme too ends with Shah Rukh’s dialogue -- Mein aa raha hoon -- and ends with words, “Mission 2017”.

But it is the video of Amarinder that has gone viral on social media and become a WhatsApp and YouTube hit. The Captain seems to have won the Lambi battle, at least virtually!