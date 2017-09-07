Car crashes into railway bridge, debris stalls trains in Jalandhar

Railway traffic on the Amritsar-Phagwara section was suspended for around four hours today after debris from the railing of a bridge, into which a car crashed, snapped power lines, railway officials said.

The car rammed into the railing of the Chaheru rail over-bridge, around six km from here. Chunks of the cemented railing fell on the power lines, damaging them, they said. The Katra-Delhi Sampark-Kranti Express was stranded for over three hours after the incident that occurred at around 4 am early today, the railway officials said. The car was badly damaged and was later seized by the Railway Protection Force(RPF), the officials said.

Phagwara station superintendent Gyan Chand said that a diesel railway engine from Ludhiana was sent to the site to pull the stranded train. The RPF have registered a case under the provisions of the Railway Act against the unidentified car driver, who fled the spot, they said. Movement of several other trains were also disrupted for some time. The Jammu-Sialdah Express, the Shalimar Express and the Jammu-Gorakhpur Amarnath Express were stranded at the Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station and the Delhi-bound Shatabdi at Jalandhar, railway sources said.

The Garib Rath Express and the Madras-Janta Express stopped at Suchipind, Shri Shakti Express at Alawalpur, Nanded-bound Sachkhand Express at Kartarpur, Amritsar-Delhi Superfast Express at Hamira, Jansewa Express and Amarpali Express at Beas, and the Pashchim Express and Dadar Express at Jandiala Guru, they said.

The trains were two to four hours behind schedule, the railway sources said.