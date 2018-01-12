Caste bias at Nabha school: Third probe panel set up, to give report in 2 days

With politics hotting up over the ‘harassment’ of a Dalit girl at Tohra village government school, the ‘victim’s’ family has alleged that they are being pressured to strike a compromise.

On Thursday, SC welfare minster and Nabha MLA Sadhu Singh Dharmsot along with Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit visited the school and set up an inquiry committee to look into the incident and told it to submit a report in two days. The panel will be headed by assistant commissioner (grievances).

This is the third probe committee that has been set up in the case matter formed in on this matter which will be now headed by Assistant commissioner (grievances). Earlier, the state SC commission had marked an inquiry to Patiala DSP traffic Jaskirat Singh.

He is yet to submit his report. Another inquiry was held by a five-member committee headed by Patiala district education officer (DEO) Kamal Kumari who has submitted his report.

The Dalit girl’s elder sister on Thursday said the family is under pressure from villagers and the school staff to strike a compromise. “The minister spoke to the school staff only and didn’t bother to lend us an ear,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, various unions including SC/BC employees’ federation, staged a protest outside the Patiala district education office and blocked the road. The ‘victim’ also participated in the protest and a memorandum was handed over to Patialatehsildar Subhash Bhardwaj demanding FIR against those who had ‘thrashed’ the victim for not helping upper-caste boys cheat in the Class-10 board exam last year.

The video of the incident had gone viral in May 2017. They also demanded action against the school staff for alleged discrimination failing which they threatened to launch a statewide protest.

On Wednesday, AAP MLAs Pirmal Singh (Bhadaud), Kulwant Singh Pandori (Mehal Kalan), Baldev Singh (Jaito) and AAP SC wing in charge Dev Mann had visited the family and the school.

On Sunday, former union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia had visited the victim girl and offered her free education and job at a medical college and hospital in Bihar.