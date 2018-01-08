CAT 2017 results: Phagwara’s Pramod Beri scores perfect 100

Pramod Beri, a native of Phagwara and a final-year student of BCom at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, has scored the perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) for post-graduate management courses, results of which were declared on Monday. Of the 2 lakh students who appeared for the test, only 20 got the perfect score.

Beri, who said he has got calls from the IIMs in Ahmedabad and Bangalore already, shared his mantra: “I did not have any fixed hours for studying for CAT, but I took two or three days to analyse after taking a mock test.” He scored 95.8% in commerce stream in Class 12 at St Joseph Convent School, Phagwara. His father, Inderjeet Beri, is a businessman in Phagwara, and mother Sunita Beri is a homemaker.

“Mock tests were the key, while guidance remains an important part. I started preparing for the CAT in July 2016. I took notes while going through the study material and during lectures in class too,” said Beri, who also gave credit to Times Institute in Sector 8, Chandigarh, where he studied for a year and a half.

He said he is happy three non-engineering students have scored 100 percentile in CAT this time, “taking down the myth that only engineering students score well in the test”.

He also underlined that he never locked himself up in a room for a year so to study: “I used to watch a lot of movies, read books and play cricket with my friends to relax.”