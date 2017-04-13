Cattle giving sleepless nights to farmers at Faridkot grain market

Farmers are having sleepless nights due to the stray cattle menace at the old grain market where they bring their wheat for sale. The procurement of wheat commenced here on Monday following which hundreds of farmers stayed back in the grain market during night.

Talking to HT, farmers expressed anxiety over the safety of their wheat kept in the market due to free run of cattle.

“I couldn’t sleep for a minute since cows and bulls kept roaming freely during the whole night. I kept shooing away the cattle during the whole night,” said 65-year-old Hakam Singh, a farmer from Pakhi village.

Gurnam Singh, 52, a farmer of Pipli village, said, “The state government is charging cow cess, but cows are roaming freely on the city roads. The administration should have made arrangements to control the menace. We can’t afford our wheat getting destroyed by the stray cattle.”

Meanwhile, the tall claims of the administration of all arrangements for farmers fell flat as there is no separate toilet for women in the new grain market.

Women labourers working at the market claimed that they had to visit the vegetable market at the backside of the new grain market to use women’s toilet there.

Deputy commissioner Rajiv Prashar said, “Orders have been given to the district mandi officer (DMO) to arrange a cattle catcher. This may take another ten days, but we will try to fix the problem at the earliest as we are fully committed towards the welfare of farmers.”

The DC added, “We have made the best possible arrangements for the farmers. As now the matter of lack of public toilets at these markets has come to the notice, we are going to install temporary toilets separately for men and women”.