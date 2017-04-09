CBI files case against Chandigarh based company for cheating PNB for Rs 1300 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered a case against a Chandigarh based company and three of its directors for allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of over Rs 1,300 crore, an official said here.

The case has been registered against Kudos Chemie Ltd, Chandigarh, and its three directors Jitendra Singh, Kabir Sodhi and Gurmeet Sodhi, under several offences including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The case was registered following a complaint by PNB that the three directors along with several unknown persons siphoned off Rs 1,301 crore from the bank by siphoning off the credit facilities availed by them using false and fabricated documents.

The CBI also conducted raids in Chandigarh and Mohali area in connection with the case.

