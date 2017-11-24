Censor Board’s no to Punjabi movie Udeek due to ‘technical reasons’, release postponed
Globe Movies and Ishwar House Entertainment Emperor Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd have announced that the certificate was not issued due to some technical reasons.punjab Updated: Nov 24, 2017 12:29 IST
The Central Board for Film Certification has not given a green signal for release of Punjabi movie Bhagat Singh Di Udeek and as a result release of the film, scheduled for November 24, has been postponed .
Globe Movies and Ishwar House Entertainment Emperor Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd have announced that the certificate was not issued due to some technical reasons.
A statement issued by the producers said the release had been postponed in India as well as Canada. Arsh Chawla , lead actor of the film, told babushahi.com that the next date of release will be announced shortly.
(Courtesy: babushahi.com)