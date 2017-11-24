Censor Board’s no to Punjabi movie Udeek due to ‘technical reasons’, release postponed

The Central Board for Film Certification has not given a green signal for release of Punjabi movie Bhagat Singh Di Udeek and as a result release of the film, scheduled for November 24, has been postponed .

Globe Movies and Ishwar House Entertainment Emperor Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd have announced that the certificate was not issued due to some technical reasons.

A statement issued by the producers said the release had been postponed in India as well as Canada. Arsh Chawla , lead actor of the film, told babushahi.com that the next date of release will be announced shortly.

(Courtesy: babushahi.com)