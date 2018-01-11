Chadha video fallout: 13 persons summoned by SIT

The special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the charges of sexual harassment against expelled Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) head Charanjit Singh Chadha and the subsequent suicide by his son Inderpreet Singh, has summoned 13 persons to appear as part of probe in Chandigarh.

The accused include those booked by the Amritsar police for abetting Inderpreet’s suicide.

The complaint was lodged in the wake of an objectionable video in which Chadha is seen with a woman principal of a school run by Chief Khalsa Diwan.

Sources said while six will appear before the SIT on Thursday, the rest will appear a day after. The Amritsar police on January 3 had booked the woman principal for abetting the suicide of Inderpreet Singh Chadha.

Chadha’s interim bail extended by a day

A local court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Charanjit Singh Chadha by a day (Thursday).

The court of additional sessions judge Amarjit Singh on January 4 had granted interim bail to Chadha will January 10, after his son Inderpreet Singh allegedly shot himself dead in his SUV. Chadha was on the run since December 28 when he was booked. She had also accused Inderpreet of criminal intimidation.

Chadha had surfaced on January 5 during the cremation of his son in Amritsar. Chadha’s lawyer SS Chahal said the police could not come up with sufficient evidence in the court.

Inspector general (IG crime) LK Yadav, who is heading the team probing the case, said, “We will submit records in the court on Thursday.”