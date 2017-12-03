Chandigarh: 300 bikers raise pitch for Military Literature Festival

To raise the pitch for the upcoming Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh, a cavalcade of 317 heavy bikes whizzed through a 41-km long stretch on Sunday.

Led by a pilot gypsy and followed by an ambulance, they rode through Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur and Panchkula before reaching the Chandimandir cantonment, at a controlled speed of 40km per hour.

The riders, including 10 women, were ‘Riding for the Military’ as part of the Bravehearts Ride – one of the events organised as a prelude to the main festival, scheduled for December 7-9 at Lake Club.

With their bikes dotted with flags and logos, the bikers gathered at the War Memorial in Sector 3 in the morning to take part in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Lieutenant General TS Shergill (retd), senior adviser to Punjab chief minister, flagged off the rally.

“Bravehearts Ride has been organised to express solidarity with the military. The response from the bikers has surpassed the expectations of the organisers,” he said.

The participating bikers’ groups included Armed Forces Harley Owner Group (AFHOG), Road Rockers, Free Riders, Harley Owners Group (HOG), Royal Enfield Prium Cafe, Harley Davidson Chandigarh, Saddle Back Warriors, Team Mojo Mahindra, Prium Cafe (Royal Enfield) and Indian Chief, Kawasaki and Mohindra group.