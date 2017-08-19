Chandigarh: Adoption requests pour in for 10-yr-old rape victim’s baby

A day after a 10-year-old rape victim delivered a baby girl, deed for surrender of child under the Juvenile Justice Act was executed at on Friday.

The newborn has now been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

On Friday, the newborn who was in the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh since birth, has now been shifted to a separate ward.

“The baby is being taken care of by attendants assigned by the Child Welfare Committee,” said one of the officials.

The child will be kept inside the hospital for the next 4-5 days. After discharge, she will be taken to Ashiana, a children home.

“From today, the 60-day reconsideration period of the deed of surrender had started. Reconsideration period means that the parents can come and take back the child,” said Neil Roberts, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee.

If they do not, then after two months, the child will be declared legally free for adoption.

The details including the certificate and medical report is uploaded online on the website of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Calls being received for adoption

The members of Child Welfare Committee, director social welfare and others are getting several calls, wherein, people from across the country are requesting to adopt the baby girl.

“I have received 5-6 calls from quite affluent people living in Delhi and Mumbai. They have read the news and are very keen to adopt the child,” said a member of Child Welfare Committee.

He said, “People have also started calling at Ashiana to inquire if the child has been shifted there.”

However the officials are informing them to apply in Central Adoption Resource Authority.

“Online matching will take place, where details of children are sent to selected parents according to their demands. They are given 48 hours to confirm,” he said.

Once they confirm, the case goes to the district court via specialised adoption agency. The moment the case goes in the court, the child can be handed over to the parents under pre-adoptive foster care.

The 10-year-old mother’s BP shot up

A day after the caesarian delivery, the 10-year-old’s blood pressure shot up, which was later brought under control. The mother has been shifted to a separate ward, wherein she in under special care.

“Both mother and child are healthy,” said Dr AK Janmeja, director principal (additional), Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.