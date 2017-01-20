Chandigarh: Auto-rickshaw driver held guilty of molesting Egyptian woman last year

A local court on Thursday held an auto-rickshaw driver guilty of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old Egyptian national in August last year.

The convict, Nanu, resident of Shashtri Nagar, Manimajra, was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC at the Sector 49 police station. The sentence will be announced on Friday.

THE INCIDENT

On August 12, 2016, the Egyptian woman hired an auto-rickshaw (HR-68-A-6940) from outside the Elante Mall at 10:30pm to her rented accommodation in Sector 50, Chandigarh.

The driver allegedly did not take the main route and did not stop in Sector 50 as he was told to.

After the victim jumped out of the vehicle to run away, he caught hold of her, molested her, pulled her hair and hit her.

She fell on the road and shouted for help. When two youths arrived to rescue her, the driver fled from the spot, leaving behind his auto-rickshaw.

Nanu was arrested the next day and the vehicle was impounded.

Constable Sanoj Kumar had told the court that he was with sub-inspector Prem Singh, lady constable Paramjeet Kaur when they received a wireless message that there was a fight near the chief auditor’s office in Sector 50.

They reached the spot where the complainant submitted a written complaint.

The police had also requested the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) office, Sector 17, to verify the three-wheeler and prepared a challan.

The complainant identified him and her statement matched with that of the witnesses, especially the cops, during cross-examination.