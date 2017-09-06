Chandigarh bars directed to install breath analysers in 7 days

To check the rising number of drink driving cases, the UT excise and taxation department on Wednesday directed all bar owners in the city to install breath analysers within seven days.

A breath analyser, also known as alcometer, costs anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on the features, according to the police. On shopping websites, they are listed at a price of as low as Rs 699.

The decision has been taken on the directions of UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, who in a high-level meeting last month asked the police to see if alcometers — meant to measure the alcohol content in a breath sample — could be installed outside pubs and bars by the owners on voluntary basis.

Around 100 bars on Madhya Marg and Himalayan Marg were reopened after five months on August 30, as the Supreme Court relaxed its ban on sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways, clarifying that it did not apply on establishments within municipal limits.

Will check drink driving

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the excise department said the installation of alcometers will make people aware of ill-effects of consumption of alcohol in excess of the legally prescribed limit.

Alcometers will give those leaving the bars an opportunity to check the alcohol level in their blood in the interest of their own safety and others before they drive, said authorities.

The bar owners have been directed to submit the compliance report to the department by September 13.

Welcoming the move, Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association, said: “We have always promoted the ‘do not drink and drive’ campaign. But we request the UT administration to give us some more time for procuring alcometers as bars have just reopened.”

What’s the permissible limit

The permissible limit of alcohol in blood is 30mg per 100 ml.

However, alcohol absorption in the blood stream is dependent on two major factors: the body mass of the person and the amount of hydration or water content in the body.

The speed with which the liquor is consumed and the time before the person starts driving also affects the results of the breath analyser.

In layman terms, just one pint (330ml) of beer or a small peg (30 ml) of hard liquor will keep you safe.