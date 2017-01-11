Chandigarh-based security firm owner gets 1-yr jail for not paying PF to staff

A local court has sentenced the owner of a Sector 32-based security agency for not making contribution towards his employees’ provident fund (PF).

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the firm, Secodiya Security Services. The court of chief judicial magistrate Akshdeep Mahajan found the firm owner Dhir Singh guilty under the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

Dhir Singh was booked under Section 14 (any person who contravenes or makes default in complying with any of the provisions shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine of Rs 5,000 or with both) of the Act.

In June 2011, a PF inspector had filed a complaint against the company for commission of offence under the Provident Fund Act. The company was required to pay the employees’ and employers’ share of contribution to the employees’ PF along with administrative charges every month.

Despite several requests, the firm failed to pay the dues amounting to Rs 25,000, the court was told.

It was alleged that the accused failed to make PF contribution for January, February and March 2008 within the stipulated dates. The defence counsel had contended that the complaint was filed by an ‘unauthorised person’.

The convict had pleaded that for leniency in awarding the quantum of sentence, saying he was the sole breadwinner of his family.