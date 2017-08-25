Chandigarh: 6 men in dera chief’s security held, followers’ entry bid foiled

The city of Chandigarh remained peaceful, but it had its tense moments when police arrested six people, who were private security men of Ram Rahim, from the city’s border with Panchkula. They tried to enter the city from the Mansa Devi side on a Gypsy. Earlier in the evening, the police also foiled an attempt by around a 100 dera followers to enter the city from the Dolphin Chowk near the IT Park.

Till the filing of this report, the police had detained 83 people and made preventive arrests.

“We have arrested six men, part of the private security force of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. They were trying to enter Chandigarh carrying weapons and a can that smelled of kerosene. We have recovered one pistol and 25 live cartridges from them,” Tajender Singh Luthra, Director General of Police (DGP), Chandigarh, told media persons at a press conference later in the day. He added, “These six people had burn injuries on their hands.”

The police suspect these six men of being involved in burning of property in Panchkula.

“There was no incident of disruption reported in Chandigarh so far. The situation though tense, is under control in Chandigarh,” the DGP added.

He clarified that 10 people were brought to Chandigarh from Panchkula for treatment and were declared brought dead at various hospitals, but no casualty of any city resident was reported.

Anxious moments, but police equal to task

There were some anxious moments when around 100 followers of Dera Sacha Sauda tried to enter the city. Raising slogans, these followers gathered at the Dolphin Chowk near the IT park, but an alert police force prevented them from entering the city or creating any law and order problem.

On Thursday, the Chandigarh Police had clarified that Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) had been implemented in the city and that any gathering of five or more people was prohibited. Carrying of arms was also prohibited and the law would be implemented strictly, the police said. Police had held flag march and also sealed its borders to ensure that no miscreants could enter the city.