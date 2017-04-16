Chandigarh-Delhi corridor to be readied for 200-kmph high-speed train

The 245-km long Delhi-Chandigarh corridor, one of the busiest routes in northern India, is slated to be first semihigh speed project by the Indian Railways.

After the successful launch of 160 km per hour train service on Delhi-Agra corridor, railways is aiming at scaling the speed up to 200 kmph on Delhi-Chandigarh route with the French help to reduce the travel time.

At present, Shatabdi Express covers the 245 km distance in about three hours 30 minutes travelling at a maximum speed of 110 kmph. The 200 kmph speed will reduce the journey time to one hour 50 minutes with one stop at Ambala.

FACTS

200 kmph: Proposed speed at which there will be only one stop at Ambala; travel time less than 2 hours

French team to submit proposal by October

Rs 10,000 crore expected project cost at Rs 46 crore per km.

A high-level French delegation has recently met Indian Railways officials and discussed the possibility of running the semi-high speed trains on the Delhi-Chandigarh sector.

SNCF, the French railways, will submit the execution strategy and implementation model with detailed cost of the semihigh speed project.

The French team is expected to submit the final report with details of cost analysis by October, said a senior railway ministry official.

BETWEEN AMBALA-DELHI SOON; REDUCE TRAVEL TIME BY 25 MINUTES Even as the track infrastructure is set to be overhauled from the Centre, the local railway division has drawn up its own plans to reduce travel time between the city and Delhi and sought approvals from the same.

Ambala divisional railways manager Dinesh Kumar said, “We have sent a proposal to the commission of railway safety (CRS) asking them to reduce the time of the Shatabdis running between Chandigarh and Delhi. As per our proposal, the train will run at 130 kmph between Ambala and Delhi, reducing travel time by 20-25 minutes.”

When the speed of 130kmph is allowed, the travel time will reduce to three hours from the present three hour twenty five minutes. “The Jan Shatabdi should run at a speed of 120 kmph from Ambala to New Delhi.

We are still awaiting a reply from the commission,” Kumar added. Divisional railway officials added that work on the semi high-speed train was announced in 2014 Railway budget.

According to a rough estimate, it is likely to cost over Rs 10,000 crore with about Rs 46 crore per kilometre for running trains at 200 kmph, which includes rolling stock, and signal and track upgrade on the Chandigarh corridor.

Railways has identified nine high priority passenger corridors of total 6,400 km including Delhi-Agra, Delhi- Chandigarh to be upgraded to run semi-high speed train service.