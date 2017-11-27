Chandigarh-Delhi route: 200-kmph rail corridor to cost Rs 11,000 crore, states French report

It will cost about Rs 11,000 crore to increase the train speed up to 200 km per hour on the Delhi-Chandigarh route so that a passenger can travel the distance in two hours, according to the draft final report submitted by SNCF, France’s national state-owned railway company, to the Indian Railways.

The 245-km corridor, one of the busiest routes in North India, is slated to be the first semi-high speed project being taken up to run trains at maximum speeds of 200 kmph with French help.

In numbers Distance: 245 km

Max speed: 200 kmph

Travel time: 2 hours

The 1,700-page detailed report will be taken up for finalisation by the Indian Railways on Monday for preparing tendering documents and drawing out an action plan as a way forward.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit India in January 2018 when the project will be formally launched. The total travel time will be 2 hours and 2 minutes, with two stoppages at Panipat and Ambala, according to the report.

Currently, the Shatabdi Express covers the distance in about three hours and 30 minutes, travelling at a maximum speed of 110 kmh.

The report has pegged the total estimated cost at Rs 11,218 crore, which includes the cost of signals upgrade, main civil works and rolling stock among others. Senior officials from both sides will examine the report and a final cost will be decided after the discussion on Monday, said a senior railway ministry official.

There will be re-alignment as there are about 20 major curves spanning over 32.7km on the existing Delhi-Chandigarh rail route. However, there will be no acquisition of fresh land for the realignment as it will be done within the Railways right of way.

Beside Delhi-Chandigarh, there will be upgrades of seven more routes totalling about 4,000 km, including Mumbai-Goa, Chennai-Hyderabad, Mysuru-Chennai, Delhi-Kanpur and Nagpur-Secunderabad. The Delhi-Chandigarh route is expected to be a demonstrative project by France.