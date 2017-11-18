Chandigarh education department proposes Rs 2-lakh fine if schools violate fee hike policy

The has proposed to double the fine up to ₹2 lakh if schools fail to comply with the fee hike policy. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) is, however, yet to approve the proposal of capping the fee hike at 8% in private schools of the city.

Earlier, in the draft policy proposed by the department, fine for primary schools was ₹30,000, followed by ₹50,000 for middle schools and ₹1 lakh for secondary schools. Now, a school can face double the fine if the policy is approved by the MHA.

In April, UT sent its proposal to the Centre for approval that is still pending even as admissions will begin towards the end of November.

FEE HIKE TO BE LINKED WITH CPI

Education secretary BL Sharma said the MHA asked for amendments in the draft policy that have been complied with. The MHA also asked for the penalty to be more deterrent than the one proposed. So, the education department has now proposed to double the fine that will be imposed in case of non-compliance by schools.

Sharma said, “Schools will have to provide their account and expenditure details. Fee hike will be linked to the consumer price index.

Consumer price index (CPI) measures the changes in consumer prices and is known to be the best way to calculate inflation in the economy.

Director, school education (DSE), Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “We have complied with the required amendments and have proposed to double the fine in case the schools do not comply with the fee hike policy.”

Chairman of Vivek High School, Sector 38, HS Mamik, said, “We have already challenged the policy in the high court and are trying to explain the causes for fee hike to the administration; we are protesting the policy.”

“If the policy is approve we will have to go by the law and will follow its implementation,” added the president of independent schools association (ISA).

WILL IT ACT AS DETERRENT?

However, the larger question is whether the doubled fine will bring about change.

Nidhi, a parent, said, “Private schools will not fear consequences even if the fine is doubled. Despite by-laws to this effect, even CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) does not cancel affiliation because students will bear the brunt.”

Another parent, Mayank Gupta, said, “Strong implementation is necessary on the part of the administration for a real impact.”