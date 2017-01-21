Chandigarh electricity dept proposes tariff hike

The Chandigarh electricity department has sent a revised power tariff proposal for 2017-18 to the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), recommending a hike of up to Rs 1.20 per unit for domestic consumers.

The proposal will be implemented if cleared by the regulator which will take a final call on the extent of hike. The JERC will also take suggestions from residents in a public hearing session.

In the domestic category, the department has recommended a hike of 20 paisa for using up to 150 units and Rs 1.20 per unit for consuming more than 150 units.

In the commercial category, the department has recommended a hike of Rs 1.20 for consuming up to 400 power units and an increase of Rs 1.35 for using more than 400 units.

The department has also proposed to increase the fixed charges along with basic tariff. As of now, fixed charge is levied on domestic consumers at the rate of Rs 10 per kilowatt. Rs 2 increase has been recommended in fixed charge for domestic consumers and Rs 22 for commercial ones.

Last year, the power tariff was hiked by 17.78% after a gap of three years. It was increased by 14% in 2012-13 but the commission had stated that the department should increase it only after getting its commercial audit conducted.

During summers, the demand of electricity reaches 395 megawatts (MW) in the city. The department has projected the peak demand at 450 MW and 475 MW for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

There are 2.12 lakh power consumers in the city, of which 1.75 lakh are in the domestic category.