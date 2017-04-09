Chandigarh: Firing near gurdwara in Sector 38 West, one injured

Shots were fired near Sector 38 West gurdwara, leaving one seriously injured in Chandigarh on Sunday. Police said seven bullets were fired by the accused travelling in white i-20 car bearing Punjab registration number.

According to police officials, old rivalry may have been the reason behind the shooting.

The victim was identified as Satnam Singh, sarpanch of village Khurd in district Hoshiarpur and was in Chandigarh to attend a religious function at the Sector 38 West gurudwara.

Assailants started firing at him, when he was returning towards the truck in which he and devotees from his village were travelling, police said.

The victim Satnam, in order to save himself tried to sneak below the truck and hide behind the rear tyre of the truck. Blood stained pyjama and slippers of the victim were found near the truck.

“Sarpanch was walking towards the truck and all of sudden I heard gunshots. Before I could react or shout for help they had fled,” said Nirmal Singh, driver and eye witness.

TWO WEAPONS USED

Seven bullet shells, fired from two different weapons were recovered from the spot. Four bullet shells were of .12 bore, while 3 shells were found of pistol.