Chandigarh gangrape prime accused attempts suicide in Burail jail

Mohammad Irfan, 29, the prime accused of the gangrape of the 21-year-old woman in Chandigarh on November 17, attempted suicide in the local Burail Jail on Monday morning.

Irfan, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh residing in Zirakpur near Chandigarh, was driving the autorickshaw that the woman hired and allegedly gangraped her along with two accomplices. He was arrested a week after the incident.

Police sources said he stabbed himself in the stomach with a piece of glass. Irfan was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and admitted in the emergency ward, where is condition is stated to be out of danger.

Irfan was in judicial custody and was to be produced in a local court on Monday. The incident comes a day after the victim identified Irfan’s accomplices Mohammad Garib, 21, and Kismat Ali, alias Poppu, 21, following their arrest in Uttar Pradesh, where they had fled as the police clamped down on autorickshaw drivers across Chandigarh.

Chandigarh DIG Om Prakash Mishra, who also holds the charge of jail, said, “Irfan broke the mirror installed outside the barrack for inmates to get ready by punching it. He then used a broken piece of mirror to stab himself in the stomach.”