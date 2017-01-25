Chandigarh: Half-burnt dead body found in Makhan Majra jungle area

An half-burnt unidentified dead body was found in Makhan Majra jungle area, on Thursday around 3:30 pm.

According to police, the head of the victim was found separated from the body. Police have also recovered liquor bottle from the spot.

Senior police officials including Eish Singhal, SSP reached the spot.

A murder case has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. SSP Eish Singhal said that body seems to be recently burnt.

“We are registering a murder case and also case of destroying the evidence. We are yet to know the age of the victim,” said SSP Singhal.