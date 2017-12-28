Chandigarh hoteliers, partygoers cry foul over New Year’s Eve restrictions

The Chandigarh deputy commissioner’s Tuesday circular restraining restaurants, discotheques and clubs from operating past midnight during the New Year’s Eve celebrations has not gone down well with local hoteliers and party-goers.

They are demanding relaxation even as deputy commissioner (DC) Ajit Balaji Joshi maintained the order has been issued in line with the prevailing policy and no extension in timings will be allowed.

“The orders of the UT administration are not in the right spirit,” said hotelier MPS Chawla, who is the president of Chandigarh Industrial Association. “How can parties stop all of a sudden at midnight when people actually start celebrating?”

Claiming that all establishments are ready to put in place adequate security arrangements, Chawla said the administration should allow celebrations till at least 2am.

Gurvinder Juneja, general secretary of Chandigarh Hotels and Restaurant Association, said they will meet the DC and request for extension in timings.

“Celebrations can’t get over at 12am,” he said.

Amritanshu, who owns a restaurant in Sector 26, said the order has come as a setback to the local hospitality industry, which is already reeling under losses after the five-month liquor ban.

“We understand the administration’s reasoning behind the orders, but people should be allowed to enjoy the occasion in a well-guarded atmosphere,” he said.

Chandigarh Hospitality Industry president Ankit Gupta too expressed similar sentiments while pressing for relaxation in the orders.

‘Can serve liquor till 1am’

The DC, in his order, has justified the restrictions stating that they are required to maintain peace and tranquillity at late night. While all celebrations like playing of music and band performance have to end at 12am, the DC’s order doesn’t stop serving of liquor till 1am.

Additional excise and taxation commissioner Rakesh Kumar Popli clarified that serving of liquor comes under the excise policy, which allows it till 1am at the establishments that have the licence.

“Any breach of this order will invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the order reads. Disobeying a public serv­ant’s order can lead to simple impris­onment of up to one month, and in case it causes danger to human life, health or safety, the term may be extended to six months.

Calling the order absurd, Vinod Dua, a hotelier, said: “You can drink, but can’t party. There is an urgent need to relax the restrictions.”

P’kula, Mohali to take call today

Local hoteliers said the restrictions in Chandigarh will benefit discotheques and pubs in places like Zirakpur, where celebratory function continue late at night.

Meanwhile, both Mohali and Panchkula administrations will take call on restrictions on celebrations, on Thursday. Panchkula police commissioner said they held a meeting. “The final decision will be taken tomorrow,” he said. Mohali DC Gupreet Sapra too will hold a meeting on Thursday.