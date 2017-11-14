Chandigarh Housing Board slashes processing fee by 50%

Three weeks after the UT administration hiked the fee for conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold by up to 55 times, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday — giving some relief to its 25,000 allottees — slashed the processing fee for conversion by 50%.

The CHB is charging the fee apart from the conversion fee, which is to be paid to the UT estate office.

Earlier, the processing fee ranged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 20,000, depending on the category: economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG), medium income group (MIG), high income group (HIG) flats or independent house.

It has now been halved. Even the price of brochure for conversion has been reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200. “UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has given his nod to reducing the processing fee,” said CHB chairman Maninder Singh. “However, the allottees will have to pay goods and services tax (GST) on the slashed rates.”

On October 24, the UT administrator had revised the rates for conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold, following which around 45,000 house owners will have to pay 55 times the old rates. Around 25,000 flats under the CHB are on leasehold, while around 20,000 are under the estate office.

CHB imposes annual penalty for building violations

Chandigarh The members of the governing body of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday decided to impose a penalty of Rs 100 per square feet for building violations annually.

The decision was taken during the monthly meeting. CHB chairman Maninder Singh Bains said if the allottees want to get relief, they must remove the violations. Bains said in case any fresh violation is found, action will be taken, including cancellation of the allotment.

Over the years, house owners have constructed structures beyond the permissible limits and have now been demanding their regularisation. Some of the violations include additional rooms, toilets, conversion of balconies into rooms and covering of the courtyard. At present, the board is issuing notices to the violators besides conducting drives for removal of violations and evictions.