Chandigarh Lit Fest: Best time to tell stories about women, says filmmaker Avinash Das

Journalist turned filmmaker Avinash Das was in Chandigarh for the 6th Chandigarh Literature Festival and while discussing his debut film ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’ with critic Mihir Pandya, he said, “Haashiye pe jo log hote hain, yeh unki kahaani hai (It is the story of those who live on the margin).”

The film was screened at the English auditorium of Panjab University on Sunday.

When asked about the name of the film, Das said, “Anaarkali, in the historical context, signifies someone who did not have anything to lose and is an image of resistance and likewise the character in the film becomes a symbol of freedom towards the end.”

“It is the best time to tell stories about women since they now they are expressing themselves freely on social media,” said Das.

He further said, "Woman if is free, will be safer. But the society is demanding their safety rather than demanding their freedom."

The Swara Bhaskar starrer film is a story of a dancer who is molested by the university vice-chancellor and similar to many real life incidents, the police does not take any action regarding the matter. However, she continues to resist and fight with revenge on her mind.

She finally frees herself by exposing the vice-chancellor and fighting her battle on her own terms.

When asked why the V-C was chosen as the villain, Das says, "This part of the film is based on a real incident and this is the situation in many educational institutes across India."

He further said that censor board failed to understand the name of V-C in the movie which was actually derived from Gajendra Chauhan of Pune Film and Television Institute of India.

While answering the question about understanding issue of women’s freedom as a man, he said, "I have made the film as an effort to understand the issue. I am not an authority on it. There are women around us who have been working for the freedom of women and have had an impact on the society."