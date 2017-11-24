Auto driver, father of two daughters, held for gangrape of 21-year-old in Chandigarh

An autorickshaw driver, who is the father of two daughters, was arrested on Friday for the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman in Chandigarh on November 17.

The accused, Mohd Irfan (29), hails from Uttar Pradesh. He was staying in Zirakpur, a town adjoining Chandigarh. The police had arrested him on secret information.

“We have arrested Irfan, who was driving the autorickshaw that night. Police have impounded the autorickshaw,” said Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Nilambari Vijay Jagdale.

Irfan said his two accomplices, Garib and Poppu, who are absconding, also belong to Uttar Pradesh. “The other two accused will be arrested soon,” the SSP said.

The victim, who hails from Dehradun, had boarded the shared autorickshaw at 7.45pm on November 17 after attending her first stenography class in Sector 37, Chandigarh. There were two male passengers already in the three-wheeler.

However, instead of taking the woman to Mohali, where she stays as a paying guest, the auto driver headed towards Sector 42, on the pretext of refuelling the auto-rickshaw. Later, he drove her to a jungle opposite the petrol station where all three took turns raping her.

An hour later, the two men on a motorcycle spotted the woman crying on the roadside. She told them about the crime, following which they informed the police at 9pm.