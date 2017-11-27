Chandigarh man gets four years in jail for beating up wife, son with pressure cooker

A local court in Chandigarh on Monday sentenced a man to four-year jail imprisonment for beating up his wife and 12-year-old son with a pressure cooker. The man, identified as Vijay is a resident of Dadumajra locality of Chandigarh. He has also been fined for Rs 2,900 by the court.

As per the police complaint, Vijay had an argument with his wife Geeta over selling their refrigerator last year, which Geeta had refused. The mater escalated and Vijay had thrashed Geeta with a pressure cooker. Their son, Rishi tried to intervene and save his mother, but he was also beaten up. Both mother and son were badly injured.

The couple’s 15-year-old daughter, Poonam, had informed the police about the incident, after which the police from Maloya police station took Geeta and Rishi to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Later, a case was registered against Vijay on the complaint of his daughter.

The accused was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, Section 307 was later changed to 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) by the court and he was found guilty under it.