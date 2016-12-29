Chandigarh mayoral elections likely on January 11

The elections for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of UT will be held on January 11.

As per senior officers of UT administration, the newly elected councillors will administer oath on January 1 at 11am.

The BJP will announce its mayoral candidates on January 7. It is learnt that BJP councillor Asha Jaswal is strong contender for the post of mayor, while BJP councillors Anil Dubey and Farmila will likely be candidates for posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The municipal corporation elections were held on December 18 and results were out on December 20, where the BJP won 21 seats out of 26 seats and four seats went to congress.

The first term of the five-year House is reserved for a woman candidate from General category. The next term is for a candidate from the general category, the third is reserved for a candidate from the Schedule Caste category, the fourth term of mayor is for a woman candidate from General category while the fifth is for a candidate from General category.