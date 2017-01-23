Chandigarh MC elections challenged by former Congress mayor in HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday put state election commission and Chandigarh administration on notice and directed to take record into custody of municipal corporation election, held last month. The SAD-BJP combine had swept the polls by winning 21 seats out of total 26, held on December 18.

The election was challenged by former mayor Harphool Chander Kalyan seeking quashing of the election of ward number 7 and to call the entire record of the elections of all the wards. It has been demanded that EVMs be sent to an independent agency for checking.

Appearing for the former mayor, senior advocate Anand Chhibbar had argued that result of the election has been “materially affected by improper acceptance or refusal or reception” of votes and further by non compliance with the provisions of various laws.

The court was told that no mock poll was conducted to show the genuineness of the EVM machines to the contesting candidates in ward number 7 including the petitioner which is mandatory.

Tampering of EVMs can also be seen from the fact that in the election ward number 7 at booth 14, valid electors in the electoral roll in the said polling station was 685, whereas, the total number of votes cast was 703, the court was told. “This incident further proves that the (EVMs) were tampered with the sole purpose to ensure that only a particular candidate belonging to particular political party should succeed,” the petition alleges.