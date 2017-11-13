Chandigarh MC installs 3D zebra crossing as pilot project

The municipal corporation of Chandigarh has installed its first 3D zebra crossing painted at the dividing road of Sector 7-26 on Sunday as a pilot project. To a driver, it looks from a distance like the road has been dug up or is elevated and this automatically makes the driver slow down. During the day, one can see pedestrians hopping through the painted blocks.

The new 3D zebra crossing became a sight of amusement for commuters, with cars inevitably slowing down and the pedestrians excited to use it.

MC chief engineer, NP Sharma said, “We have sought public opinion on this project and once it is approved, we will install it in entire city. The agency, which did the project in Delhi has done here as well. The aim is to make the city roads safer, the crossing was painted on a trial basis.”

“The average speed on the stretch is 50km/hr, but the wide and well-maintained roads in the area often make drivers speed through. As per the report from Delhi, it is stated that with 3D zebra crossing, the average speed was recorded at 30km/hr,” he added.

City mayor Asha Kumari Jaswal said, “I do not know how people would respond to 3D pedestrain ways, but the response is overwhelming. Our aim is to make the city people-friendly space and such measures will ensure safety for pedestrians as well as drivers.”