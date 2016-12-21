Chandigarh MC polls: 9 women elected, one less than last house

Nine women made it to the municpal corporation (MC) house this time, one less than the previous . In all 40 women contested in the polls. In the 26 member elected house, the percentage of women councillors is 35% now. Among the women elected are homemakers, social workers, two advocates and an IT professional.

Even though Congress faced a heavy defeat, but out of their four winners, three are women.Congress councillor Sheila Phool Singh from ward number 5 made it to the MC house for the third time and Gurbax Rawat, from ward number 9, won for the second time. The new face among Congress women candidates is Ravinder Kaur Gujral, 46, who won from ward number 15. She has a masters degree in Punjabi and a social worker. Sheila Phool Singh, 52, is a matriculate and Gurbax Rawat,34, has a diploma in computer application programming and is an IT professional.

From Bharatiya Janata Party, six women, out of 22 candidates, won the elections.There are three fresh faces from BJP in the women category. Sunita Dhawan, 54, has a masters in economics and is a housemaker. She won from ward number 4. Chandrawati Shukla, 44, is also a homemaker and she won from ward no. 12. She has studied till Class 8. Farmila Devi, 44, a graduate and a social worker, won from ward number 6.

Raj Bala Malik, 62, won from ward number 2 and Asha Jaswal, 62, from ward number 17 and both are law graduates. Heera Negi, 52, won from ward 13, is an intermediate and a social worker. The three won for the second time in the house.

Talking to HT, Asha Jaswal said, “Development has been top on our agenda and we will continue serving the people.”

Only independent in the house: Dalip Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party rebel Dalip Sharma won the elections by a margin of 243 votes from ward number 19. He left BJP just before the elections after he was denied ticket by the party leadership. He is the second independent ever to win in the MC polls. In the previous house Gurcharan Das Kala, also a BJP rebel, had won as an independent from Manimajra.

Talking to HT, Dalip Sharma said, “One does not have to be in power to serve the people. I will put in all efforts to provide my ward residents the best facilities.” He added the people of the area voted for him as he used to get development works done even when he was not having any official position. When questioned whether he would support BJP in the house, Sharma said, “I have not decided anything on this so far.”

Young brigade

The youngest elected councillor is 26-year-old, Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, of BJP. He won from ward number 14 and is pursuing law from Panjab University. Mahesh Inder Sidhu, 33, won from ward number 1 on the BJP ticket. He is a law graduate and is a practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court.

The other two also from BJP are 39- year-old, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, who won from ward number 21. Dhillon is an agriculturist. Jagtar Singh Dhillon, won from ward number 25, is an intermediate. He is a property dealer by profession. “My agenda will be to develop the area. I will remain accessible to the people and focus on providing basic amenities,” Rana said to HT.