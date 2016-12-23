Chandigarh MC polls: Congress, others mull filing plaint on ‘compromised’ EVMs

Local unit of Congress is consulting legal aid over filing a complaint with the state election commission and Chandigarh administration over tampering of electronic voting machines during counting of votes for municipal corporation polls.

The senior Congress leader Sandeep Bhardwaj said they are consulting the experts and will file a complaint soon. He added that the victory does not appear as simple as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to project. The other candidates also said they all will get together and file a petition as in some booths the number of votes polled were more than the voters registered.

Meanwhile, the unrest within Congress continues after the local unit chief Pardeep Chhabra resigned. Though the final word is yet to come from the party high command on the resignation, the names of prominent leaders for the post are already doing the rounds.

Congress leaders are now discussing the names for the probable president, including senior leaders Pawan Sharma, Rampal Sharma and former councillors Chander Mukhi Sharma and Mukesh Bassi. Chhabra in his resignation has also forwarded a report pertaining to the elections, what factors led to Congress defeat and tampering of EVM has also been mentioned . An independent candidate, president of Manimajra Beopar Mandal, Malkeet Singh, who contested from ward number 25 is also considering filing a complaint regarding tampering of the voting machines.

Nominated councillors yet to be announced

The UT administrator VP Singh Badnore is yet to hold a discussion to finalise the names of nine nominated councillors. The sources in the administration said with BJP getting the mandate in the MC polls, the names are being re-considered and the administrator is not in a hurry to finalise the names. The discussion is also on whether some decision needs to be taken pertaining to nominated voting rights in the mayoral polls.

MP Kirron Kher interacts with newly-elected councillors

MP Kirron Kher interacted with the newly-elected councillors from her party. The Congress councillors were not present during the meeting. MP advised the councillors to do holistic development of the area.