Chandigarh MC polls verdict not a referendum on demonetisation: Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday rejected the Chandigarh municipal corporation poll results as a “referendum on demonetisation and a precursor to the (Punjab) assembly polls”.

Issues in the Union Territory, which is controlled by the Centre, could not be compared with the issues facing Punjab electorate, he said.

“People across Punjab are totally fed up of the Badals after their decade of misrule. Farmers are reeling under cash crunch and industries are laying off labourers and even closing down,” he said.

On complaints by Congress candidates that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were tampered with during the MC polls, Capt reiterated that Chandigarh was controlled by the Government of India.

“The Congress had raised apprehensions of EVM rigging with the election commission several months ago and hopes that the EC would heed the Congress request for use of EVMs from outside Punjab in the upcoming assembly elections. Since the EVMs available in the state are in the custody of the local administrative officials, whom the ruling SAD can easily coerce, using these machines was likely to result in manipulation of the results in the state polls,” he said.

‘Sitting MLAs not meeting winnability criterion will be dropped’

Amid speculations over names of some sitting MLAs not figuring in the first list released by the Congress for Punjab polls, Capt said sitting MLAs not meeting the ‘winnability’ criterion will be dropped from the party list of candidates.

He said the party had finalised another set of around 20 names, and no compromise would be allowed on this count. Ruling out the possibility of both Navjot Sidhu and his wife getting party tickets, he said the one-family-one-ticket norm too will be strictly adhered to, saying it was up to the Sidhu couple to decide which of them would be in the fray. He said he would be meeting Sidhu soon to work out the modalities of his joining the party.