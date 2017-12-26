Chandigarh-Patiala highway: Banur flyover set to miss deadline for third time

The 50-km four-laning project that will reduce the travel time between Chandigarh and Patiala by over 30 minutes is set to miss its deadline for the third time.

Courtesy: Delay in constructing a flyover in Banur, which is proving to be a major bottleneck on the Zirakpur-Rajpura stretch of the national highway.

Presently, it takes more than one-and-a-half hour to reach Patiala from city. The road connects Chandigarh to the Malwa belt of Punjab, including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Fazilka districts, besides parts of Haryana, such as Sirsa.

The Rs 600-crore project that includes 12 bridges, including 700m Bahadurgarh flyover, underpasses and a railway overbridges is being executed by Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd.

The Zirakpur-Patiala four-laning project was to be completed by March 2017, but later the deadline was extended to October 2017.

However, the project that began in September 2015 is yet to be completed, and it seems unlikely that the new deadline of January 31, 2018, will be met.

MISSED DEADLINES Zirakpur-Patiala four-laning project began in September 2015

It was to be completed by March 2017

Later the deadline was extended to October 2017

Now, it is proposed to be completed by January 31, 2018

Meanwhile, the stretch remains choked with traffic throughout the day. It is also highly accident-prone, with at least two accidents being reported daily.

UNDERPASS BONE OF CONTENTION

“The design has already been changed twice after the agitation by locals residents,” said Hussan Lal, principal secretary, Punjab public works department (building and roads). “First, they wanted more space to enter a religious place along the bypass.Later, modifications were necessitated for constructing an underpass to the grain market.”

Earlier, there was no provision for the underpass in the flyover plan, but conceding to the demand of locals the authorities took permission from the Union ministry of road and highways.

But now there are issues with the width and height of the proposed underpass. The ministry in its letter has approved the size of 3 metre by 6 metre.

“Residents and farmers are complaining that the space provided is very narrow,” said Banur municipal committee member Happy Kataria. “It will be difficult for them to move trucks and tractor-trailers through it.”

Kataria said the project has already missed its deadlines because of these agitations. “Unless the issues are resolved, the project will keep getting delayed,” he said.

Sources said residents will have to again write to the ministry to raise their demand. Following it, a technical team will visit the spot and decide on the matter.

Lal said the project will be completed by January 31, if there is no agitation.