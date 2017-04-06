The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh shared two hearts, a liver and other organs from two brain-dead donors for recipients in New Delhi through three flights by creating green corridor thrice in a span of five hours. A green corridor is a special travel route without any stoppages.

Thus, 11 lives were impacted in less than 24 hours after families of the two brain-dead persons from Himachal Pradesh agreed to donate their organs. Jagat Singh (45) from Sirmaur district died on Wednesday at PGI where he was brought after grievous injury. Another person, Nancy Sharma, (32) from Paonta Sahib, also died the same day following cardiac arrest. After families of both consented for organ donation, the PGIMER initiated process of retrieval of organs.

As there were no matching recipients for heart and liver here, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) in Delhi was approached. The heart of Jagat Singh was allocated to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and was sent from PGIMER at 6.38 am through a green corridor for the airport from where it was airlifted for its destination in New Delhi.

The liver of Jagat Singh, allocated to GB Pant Hospital in New Delhi, was taken by the team from PGIMER for the airport at 8.30 am. The heart of the second deceased Nancy Sharma was shared with a matching recipient in Fortis, Noida, as per the allocation by NOTTO and was sent at 11.22 am.

Following this, the kidneys retrieved from the two deceased enabled second lease of life to four patients battling for survival here in PGIMER. The corneas of both the deceased will be used for four patients in PGIMER, thereby giving them sight and impacting their lives.